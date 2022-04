Tom's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 27-year-old journeyman hit .327/.387/.509 with two home runs and one steal in 15 games at Triple-A, although his 25.8 percent strikeout rate is a bit of a red flag, given the jump in competition from Triple-A to the majors. He has a career .139/.278/.231 slash line in 133 MLB plate appearances.