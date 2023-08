Wade went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Giants' offense has been inconsistent lately, but Wade's homer Thursday allowed them to scrape together a win with just three baserunners. He's homered twice in his last three games, going 4-for-10 with a walk in that span. The first baseman is up to 11 long balls, 30 RBI, 46 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .268/.396/.431 slash line through 95 contests.