Wade (knee) as activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wade, who is eligible at first base and the outfield in most formats, will likely start primarily against right-handed pitching and will therefore likely be in Friday's lineup against Jordan Hicks. He hit .238/.433/.476 with seven walks, zero strikeouts and one home run in seven rehab games.