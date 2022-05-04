Wade (knee) is in the lineup at Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants were initially optimistic that Wade could be back with the major-league club as early as Tuesday, but he'll appear in at least one more rehab game. He's posted a 1.088 OPS over six rehab games, so it's possible he'll rejoin the Giants when they return home Thursday.
