Wade (back) is starting at first base and batting leadoff Monday against Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Back tightness has kept Wade out of San Francisco's lineup for each of its last three games, but the 29-year-old is set to return for Monday's series opener with the D-backs. Wade has been in a bit of a slump at the plate lately, slashing just .192/.364/.192 across 33 plate appearances since the All-Star break.