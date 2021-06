Wade is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Wade is unlikely to see many starts against southpaws, so his absence from Tuesday's lineup comes as no surprise with San Francisco facing lefty Alex Young. Wade should continue to see semi-consistent starts against righties, though Mike Yastrzemski's recent return from the injured list could lead to less at-bats for Wade going forward.