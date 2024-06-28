Wade (hamstring) is playing first base and batting second Friday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wade will make his return from a Grade 2 hamstring strain he sustained in late May on Friday. The first baseman played three rehab games and went 1-for-7 with three runs scored, four walks and two strikeouts.
