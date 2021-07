Wade went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Pirates.

Wade slammed a solo home run off Wil Crowe in the sixth inning. He was one of two Giants to reach base safely twice in the game. He has hit well over the past few games, but is still batting .217 for the month of July. The 27-year-old is slashing .252/.341/.531 in 166 plate appearances this season.