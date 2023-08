Wade went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss against Atlanta.

Wade got Saturday's game started with a bang, leading off the first inning with a solo home run off Yonny Chirinos. Though the long ball was his third of August, Wade has struggled mightily as of late, going hitless in six straight games (16 at-bats) leading up to Saturday's tilt. On the year, Wade is slashing .259/.385/.414 across 107 games.