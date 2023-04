Wade went 1-for-3 with one homer and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-11 loss to the Padres.

Wade crushed a solo shot in the third inning and is on pace to beat his career high of 18 homers in the 2021 season. The 29-year-old walked two more times as well. Wade has walked 20 times this season in 24 games. His career high is 33. Thanks to the improved plate discipline, Wade has a .438 on-base percentage.