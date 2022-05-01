Manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that Wade (knee) could be available to return from the 10-day injured list during the Giants' two-game series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "The schedule has him playing more games in Triple-A to make sure he feels comfortable doing everything necessary to help us on the field," Kapler said of Wade. "We'll see when his earliest availability is. In theory that could be at some point in the Dodgers series."

Kapler's comments came after Wade made his fifth rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. For the first time during his stint in the minors, Wade played a full nine-inning game in the outfield Saturday, and he finished with a double and three walks across his six plate appearances. Wade certainly looks to have moved past the knee injury based on his performance at the dish, as he's submitted a 1.238 OPS over his 21 plate appearances at Triple-A. Whenever he's reinstated from the IL, Wade should reclaim a strong-side platoon role in the outfield.