Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
