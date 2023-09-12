Wade went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Wade remains limited to a strong-side platoon role, but he's thrived with that usage in September. He's gone 9-for-24 (.375) with four RBI over seven contests this month, and his RBI single in the 10th inning Monday was a walk-off hit. The first baseman is up to .258/.374/.407 slash line with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 57 runs scored and two stolen bases over 120 contests this year. After hitting leadoff against right-handers for much of the year, Wade has been deeper in the lineup for the last three games while Mike Yastrzemski gets the leadoff nod.