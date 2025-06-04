The Giants designated Wade for assignment Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade sported a healthy .767 OPS from 2021 to 2024 with the Giants, but he's struggled to get going in 2025, producing a lowly .167/.275/.271 batting line with just one home run. The 31-year-old is sure to clear waivers given his $5 million salary, and he will likely find another opportunity in a new organization in short order. Dominic Smith was signed by the Giants on Wednesday and could see regular starts at first base.