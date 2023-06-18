Wade went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-0 win over the Dodgers.

Wade hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a pair of RBI singles after that. He doubled his RBI total for the month to 10 with Saturday's big effort. The 29-year-old continues to hit well in his strong-side platoon role at first base, and he could get a few more looks against lefties while Wilmer Flores (foot) is on the injured list. Wade is slashing .280/.416/.469 with nine homers, 26 RBI, 37 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases over 66 contests as he remains on track for a career year.