Wade left Wednesday's game versus the Rockies with hamstring tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Wade just returned from being held out of the lineup for three games with a side injury, and it appears he's picked up another injury in a season full of them. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored prior to his exit, lifting his batting average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since Aug. 17. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series finale in Colorado.