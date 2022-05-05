Wade (knee) is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There was a chance for Wade to make his season debut Thursday, but he experienced soreness in his knee, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Wade participated in seven games with Triple-A Sacramento while on a rehab assignment, and he collected five hits in 21 at-bats. He should return to the large side platoon role in left field, sharing at-bats with Darin Ruf and Austin Slater.