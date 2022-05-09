Wade went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.
Wade's first hit of the season was a second-inning homer off Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. This was just the third game of the year (second start) for Wade, who began the season on the injured list with a knee injury that had kept him out of action since March 28. The 28-year-old has made both of his starts in right field, though managed Gabe Kapler is understandably being cautious with him after his month-long layoff. Expect Wade to be in the lineup against most right-handed pitchers, though he could settle into a bench role when opponents have a southpaw starting on the mound.