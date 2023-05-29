site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Gets day off versus lefty
Wade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Wade is one of several lefty-hitting Giants regulars who will ride pine in the series opener while the Pirates bring a lefty (Rich Hill) to the bump. Wilmer Flores will fill in at first base for Wade.
