Wade left Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent foot injury after being stepped on at first base, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The 27-year-old went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks before being replaced by Darin Ruf at first base. Wade should be considered day-to-day, and may be able to play Friday against the Nationals unless he suffered a legitimate injury to his foot.