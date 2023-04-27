Wade went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk and two total RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 victory versus St. Louis.
Wade was originally out of the lineup Wednesday, but he was added as the Giants' starting right fielder when Mike Yastrzemski was scratched due to a left side injury. Wade took advantage of the opportunity, hitting a solo homer to center in the fourth inning and producing a run-scoring triple in the eighth. He's hitting just .237 this season, but six of his 14 hits have gone for extra bases.