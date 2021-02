Wade was traded to the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Shaun Anderson, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wade has filled a depth role in the outfield for Minnesota since making his major-league debut in 2019. He's accrued only 113 major-league plate appearances across two seasons and hit .211/.336/.347. He will give the Giants another left-handed bat in their outfield and projects to continue to serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the club.