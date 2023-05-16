site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade will take a seat with southpaw Bailey Falter set to serve as the primary pitcher Monday evening. Wimer Flores draws the start at first base in Wade's absence.
