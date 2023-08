Wade (back) went 0-for-5 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Wade had a three-game absence with back tightness. While the 29-year-old has settled in atop the order versus right-handed pitchers, he struggled in July, hitting just .180 with one extra-base hit and an 8:14 BB:K over 18 contests. With Wilmer Flores hitting well and in need of a steadier spot in the lineup, it wouldn't be surprising for that to come at the expense of either Wade or J.D. Davis.