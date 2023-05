Wade went 1-for-4 with a walk, two-run home run and an additional RBI during Wednesday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

Wade got the Giants on the board with an RBI groundout in the third and cut Washington's lead to 11-6 in the ninth with a two-run home run. Wade is now slashing .260/.437/.531 with seven homers and 13 RBI over 34 games (128 plate appearances) and is locked into an everyday role at first base.