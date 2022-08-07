Wade went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in a 7-3 win over the Athletics.

Wade took advantage of one of MLB's weakest starting pitchers in Adam Oller to rack up a couple of extra-base hits, including his fourth home run of the season. He now has 16 RBI. Wade had a miserable July, slashing .154/.279/.346 and spending an increasing amount of time on the bench, so he will need to build on his performance by handling the bat well against higher-quality pitchers if he hopes to force his way back into the starting lineup more regularly.