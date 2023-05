Wade was removed from Monday's victory over the Twins with a thumb injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade made it through eight innings of Monday's contest, but he was pinch hit for in the top of the ninth, and manager Gabe Kapler said after the game that Wade "jammed his thumb a bit." Kapler did not seem concerned about Wade's status, but his early exit leaves his status in question for Tuesday's matchup.