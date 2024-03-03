Wade has gone 3-for-14 with a home run and three RBI over his first five Cactus League games.

Wade remains a strong-side platoon option at first base. The Giants' signing of Matt Chapman, who is likely for an everyday role at third base, has displaced J.D. Davis. Righty hitters like Davis and Wilmer Flores could fill in at first base against opposing southpaws. Wade partially got back to his 2021 form last season, hitting .256 with a .790 OPS, 17 home runs, 45 RBI and 64 runs scored across a career-high 135 games.