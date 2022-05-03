Wade (knee) will make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Reports from over the weekend indicated that Wade could return to action Tuesday, but he'll evidently need at least one more game before he's cleared for his season debut. He certainly looks ready judging by his performance, as he owns a 1.238 OPS through five rehab games, so his rehab assignment likely won't stretch on for too much longer.