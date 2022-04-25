Wade (knee) is expected to play five innings in a rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Wade began his rehab assignment in Sacramento on Saturday and went 0-for-2 with a run and a walk. Although he isn't expected to play a full game Tuesday, he seems to be making good progress in his recovery and should be in the mix to rejoin the Giants sometime this week or during their weekend series against the Nationals.