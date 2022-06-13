Wade (knee) could be sent out on a rehab assignment at the end of the week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade was held back from beginning his rehab stint after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring over the weekend, but he's slowly making progress. The team should have a better idea on a return date once he embarks on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Hasn't yet begun rehab assignment•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Rehab stint on tap•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Begins baseball activities•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Starting baseball activities soon•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Lands on 10-day injured list•