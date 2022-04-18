Wade (knee) will begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wade has been dealing with knee inflammation since late March. Exactly how many rehab games he'll play in is not yet clear, but it looks as though he could return as soon as the early part of next week.
