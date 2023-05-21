site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.comreports.
Wade will take a seat with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Marlins. Wilmer Flores will handle first base in Sunday's series finale.
