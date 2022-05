Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wade has a .250/.387/.375 slash line with one home run, five RBI and four runs in nine games since making his season debut May 6 but is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest. Darin Ruf, Mike Yastrzemski and Joc Pederson will start from left to right in the outfield.