Wade was unavailable for Friday's game against the Red Sox due to back tightness, Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade was out of the lineup against an opposing righty starter in Kutter Crawford, and Giants manager Gabe Kapler clarified after the game that Wade's absence was due to injury (not performance related). With a .535 OPS in July, Wade could be at risk of losing out on starts -- or at least falling in the order vs. RHP -- if he doesn't pick it up soon. He should be considered day-to-day for now.