Wade (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade had been sidelined since May 20 due to left knee inflammation, but he appeared in seven rehab games over the last 10 days. During his rehab assignment, he slashed .261/.357/.478 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. He should work in the strong side of a platoon now that he's back on the active roster.
