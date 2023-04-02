Wade went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

Wade has started at first base and hit leadoff in both of the Giants' games so far. Since they've faced two right-handed starters, the usage isn't surprising -- Wade is widely expected to handle the strong side of a platoon at first this season. He's gone 1-for-6 with three walks over two games so far. Fantasy managers probably shouldn't read into the steal too much, as he swiped just six bags in his 109-game breakout campaign in 2021, though he may be incentivized to run more if he remains in the leadoff spot.