Giants' LaMonte Wade: On bench again Wednesday
Wade is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wade has a .504 OPS in his past 16 contests and will sit Wednesday for the second straight game. J.D. Davis will start at first base and bat second Wednesday versus Colorado.
