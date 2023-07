Wade is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He finds himself on the bench against a right-hander (Kutter Crawford) as Wilmer Flores starts at first base. Wade has been regular atop the order against right-handed pitching, but he's batting just .205/.308/.227 so far in July and the Giants are looking to spark their sputtering offense. With that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wade cede more starts to Flores moving forward.