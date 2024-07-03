Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Wade has gone 3-for-13 with a double and a solo homer in three games since returning from the injured list, but he will take a seat for Wednesday's contest as southpaw Chris Sale starts for Atlanta. David Villar will man first base and bat sixth for the Giants.
