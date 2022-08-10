Wade went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.
Wade has gone yard twice in his last three games, an encouraging uptick after he hit the same number of homers in 20 contests in July. The 28-year-old's first-inning blast was the Giants' only run until they rallied for three more in the ninth. Through 113 plate appearances, Wade is slashing .189/.310/.400 with five homers, 17 RBI and 11 runs scored. He's often been the odd man out in the Giants' lefty-heavy outfield when a southpaw starts for the opponent.
More News
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Homers and doubles in win•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sits in fifth straight contest•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Still sitting against lefty•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench against southpaw•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Not starting against lefty•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Crushes third homer•