Wade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

For the fifth time in seven games, the lefty-hitting Wade finds himself on the bench while the Giants face yet another southpaw pitcher. Wilmer Flores will occupy Wade's usual spot at first base versus Miami lefty Jesus Luzardo, while Thairo Estrada serves as San Francisco's leadoff man.