Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The lefty-hitting Wade will find himself on the bench with southpaw Sean Manaea taking the hill for San Diego. Wade had made each of his last three starts as the Giants' designated hitter, but he may not have a clear path to a regular lineup spot now that Evan Longoria has returned from the injured list. The Giants could open up room in the corner outfield for Wade if they decide to cut bait on Luis Gonzalez, who enters Wednesday's contest having gone 0-for-17 over his last five starts.