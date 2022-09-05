Wade is not in Monday's lineup against the Dodgers, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
He is sitting with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for the opposition. The Dodgers are also starting lefties Tuesday (Tyler Anderson) and Wednesday (Clayton Kershaw), so Wade may not get many at-bats in this series. David Villar is starting at first base and hitting eighth.
More News
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Three hits, two runs in loss•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Three strikeouts in loss•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Back in action Saturday•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Goes yard in Wednesday's loss•