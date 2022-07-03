Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to a bruised elbow, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants are viewing Wade as day-to-day with the elbow injury, which he sustained when he ran into the right-field wall on a catch late in Saturday's 5-3 loss. Mike Yastrzemski will pick up the start in right field Sunday in place of Wade, who is viewed as day-to-day.
