The Giants are viewing Wade as day-to-day with the elbow injury, which he sustained when he ran into the right-field wall on a catch late in Saturday's 5-3 loss. Mike Yastrzemski will pick up the start in right field Sunday in place of Wade, who is viewed as day-to-day.