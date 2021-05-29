Wade went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI single and two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Dodgers. He was also hit by a pitch.

The 27-year-old's only hit of the contest was timely, as he knocked in Steven Duggar in the 10th inning to restore San Francisco's lead. Wade made the start at first base and hit leadoff. San Francisco's first-base depth is thin with Brandon Belt (oblique) and Darin Ruf (hamstring) both on the injured list, although Wilmer Flores (hamstring) is expected back this weekend. Wade will likely serve in a bench role while on the major-league roster.