Wade went 3-for-3 with a double, three walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

It doesn't get much better than that for a leadoff hitter. Wade has done an excellent job of setting the table lately, going 19-for-52 (.365) with eight walks over his last 13 games. This was his sixth multi-hit effort in that span. The 29-year-old is up to a .285/.429/.480 slash line with eight home runs, 19 RBI, 31 runs scored, nine doubles and two stolen bases through 58 contests in what's been an excellent bounce-back campaign.