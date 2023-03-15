Wade has gone just 3-for-20 across eight Cactus League games.
Wade has a home run, a double and three RBI this spring, but he's also struck out six times without recording a walk. After a strong 2021 campaign, Wade slumped to a .207/.305/.359 slash line with eight homers, 26 RBI and 29 runs scored across 77 contests in an injury-plagued 2022. He's expected to get the first crack at a starting role at first base, but he may be limited to the strong side of a platoon with Wilmer Flores. Wade has logged a poor .113/.169/.141 slash line against left-handed pitchers since the start of 2020.