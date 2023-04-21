Wade went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Mets.

Wade went deep in the fifth inning off Mets starter Kodai Senga. Prior to Thursday, Wade was stuck in an 0-for-10 slump, though he had four walks in that span. The 29-year-old is slashing .205/.435/.364 with two homers, four RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base through 63 plate appearances, playing mainly against right-handed pitchers. His 15:12 BB:K stands out, but that impressive plate discipline is likely unsustainable for a full season.