Wade could potentially platoon with Mauricio Dubon in center field this season, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Giants have a crowded mix of platoon-caliber options up and down their roster, but Wade has a shot of factoring into that group and would earn the majority of starts if he does indeed win a platoon job, as he's a left-handed hitter. He'll have to prove he can handle center for that to happen, however, and he might also need to hit better than he's hit through his first 42 big-league games. His 13.3 percent walk rate is strong, especially when combined with a low 15.9 percent strikeout rate, but his overall .211/.336/.347 slash line is nothing to get excited about.